Human Rights Activist Launches Self Courage Tool-Kit

Haddy Njie, a human rights activist and TEDx speaker in York, has launched a new wellness toolkit designed to help individuals to live with courage by banishing our fears and anxieties.

A changemaker in racial equality, Haddy has a background in Economics, Corporate law and Risk Management. She is a mental health first aider, spiritualist, and a yogi. She became a human rights activist after experiencing discrimination in the workplace and when she moved to York in 2015.

In 2021, she instigated the ground-breaking campaign to make York the first anti-racism city in the north after experiencing racist abuse on the streets of the city. Last year, Haddy and her team developed the transformative anti-racism and inclusion strategy and action-plan for the city.

Haddy said: “In 2010, I was diagnosed with General Anxiety Disorder when my father died suddenly, which impacted every aspect of my life, personally and professionally. Yet, in the last few years, I’ve delivered a TEDx talk, given speeches to city leaders and decision makers, and led a major campaign standing up for what I believe in. Now, I want to share the toolkit that erased my own anxiety, and help others live and work with courage.”

The Self-Courage Toolkit, consisting of three (3) transformative tools, was shared by Haddy’s therapist and spiritual teacher over a decade ago which Haddy continues to apply to empower her to live a fulfilling life on her own terms.

Rev. Dr Iyanla Vanzant, a New York Times best-selling author on personal growth and life coaching, was Haddy’s spiritual teacher and shared some of the tools which Haddy has packaged into the Self-Courage Toolkit.

Haddy said: “Dr Iyanla has taught me that our spirit, which is beyond our five senses, is something we can all learn to recognise as part of the human condition to help drive our purpose and growth.”

Haddy is also trained as a mental health first aider and soon to be a yoga and meditation teacher.

Born in the Gambia, Haddy’s mother worked for the UN and her father studied at Boston University as a scientist before being instrumental in setting up the fisheries industry in the Gambia.

Her wider family also has achievements in academia, law, and commerce.

The family moved from the Gambia when Haddy was 16 to Huddersfield. She went on to gain a BSc (Hons) in Economics at Bradford University and LL.M in International Corporate from Leeds University. She started her career in risk management 15 years ago. Now married with a baby, she has changed career paths to dedicate her time on the wellness venture to help and empower individuals to take courage by banishing their anxieties.

Haddy said: “Dad used to have, ‘Take courage, keep hope alive’ as a mantra all over the house. We would find handwritten post-it notes in the study room and bathroom with it on. He was a very inspirational man.”

Haddy has trademarked their family motto, and had it tattooed on her arm.

She added: “I hid my anxiety and depression for years, but my dad taught me to show up and not to give up, despite our traumas. My toolkit aims to help others to live their purpose and start to feel happy again.”