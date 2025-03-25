Humber Wellbeing Hub seeks supporters to expand services

For many, the Humber Wellbeing Hub has been a lifeline. One individual shared: “The Humber Wellbeing Hub played a crucial role in saving a family member of mine from suicide. Their work means families still get to see the people they love. I will forever be grateful to them.”

Now, a new film is helping the hub raise awareness of its vital mental health services, encouraging more people to seek support while attracting the volunteers and funding needed to sustain the project.

Nestled within the peaceful Humber Bridge Country Park, the hub was established in 2021 following a series of tragic events at the Humber Bridge, creating a safe, welcoming space for those struggling with their mental health. Staffed by trained volunteers, the hub also provides a range of services including bereavement support, mindfulness walks, menopause cafés, and more - all designed to reduce isolation and provide early emotional wellbeing interventions.

Thanks to a professionally produced film funded by the Matthew Good Foundation, and created by Big Picture Charity Films, the hub’s story is now reaching a broader audience. Created as part of the foundation’s Amplify Charity Films initiative, the film highlights the hub’s work and the dedication of its volunteers. The aim is to encourage more people to seek help, and to inspire local businesses and individuals to get involved.

People walking through a country park

Jo Kent, Founder of the Humber Wellbeing Hub, said: “We know how many people in our community could benefit from support with their mental wellbeing. Our aim is not only to save lives, but to bolster emotional resilience and wellbeing within the local community. By sharing our story through this film, we hope to reach those who need us most and inspire more people to step forward as volunteers. Every conversation and every act of support can be life changing.”

The Matthew Good Foundation, based in Hull, first connected with the Humber Wellbeing Hub when they were awarded funding through John Good Group’s Grants for Good programme, which supports small non-profits. Having witnessed the hub’s impact first-hand, the foundation was eager to offer further support by creating a film to amplify their message.

Jennifer Murden, Communications and Impact Manager at the Matthew Good Foundation, commented: “As a foundation rooted in Hull, we view the Humber Wellbeing Hub as a vital part of our community. We’ve seen the difference it makes in people’s lives, and we’ve been incredibly impressed by Jo’s vision and the Humber Bridge Board’s commitment to its success. Through this film, we hope to further amplify their work and help them gain the support they need to grow.”

The Humber Wellbeing Hub is now calling on the local community to help sustain and expand its services. Whether through volunteering, fundraising, or attending an event, everyone can make a difference.

Humber Wellbeing Hub Volunteers

To watch the film visit www.matthewgoodfoundation.org/project/humber-wellbeing-hub-film