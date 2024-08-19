Humberside Police see lowest losses to online shopping fraud across Yorkshire and Humber Forces.

Online retailer Perfume Oasis have analysed the most recent data from the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau on online shopping and auction fraud, which shows the areas of Yorkshire and Humber which received the highest losses.

Despite having a higher number of overall cases than North Yorkshire Police, the Humberside force saw the lowest overall cost to victims with just £399,700 taken across the 784 cases registered.

Although they recorded 6 less cases than Humberside, North Yorkshire Police saw over £100,000 more in losses with a total of £514,600. They were followed by South Yorkshire Police with £695,800 lost across 1,266 cases.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The data, which spanned July 2023 to July 2024, also showed that one force experienced more than twice the losses of the others in the Yorkshire and Humber area combined.

Police security - on patrol keeping the public safe.

West Yorkshire Police saw losses of £3.3 million across the 2,305 cases reported to them throughout the year. This is more than double the combined total of Humberside, North Yorkshire and South Yorkshire police forces across the same period, despite dealing with 523 less cases overall than the other combined forces.

Tamas Bozsar from Perfume Oasis discussed the analysis, sharing his concerns on the scale of the issue.

“No matter how experienced, it’s not hard to be caught out with a lot of sophisticated scams out there and as the data shows, the average amount taken can range between £800 and £1500 pounds. This could be devastating to families during a cost-of-living crisis, so it’s worth being extra vigilant any time you’re using a new retailer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad