Humberside Police see lowest losses to online shopping fraud across Yorkshire and Humber Forces.
Despite having a higher number of overall cases than North Yorkshire Police, the Humberside force saw the lowest overall cost to victims with just £399,700 taken across the 784 cases registered.
Although they recorded 6 less cases than Humberside, North Yorkshire Police saw over £100,000 more in losses with a total of £514,600. They were followed by South Yorkshire Police with £695,800 lost across 1,266 cases.
The data, which spanned July 2023 to July 2024, also showed that one force experienced more than twice the losses of the others in the Yorkshire and Humber area combined.
West Yorkshire Police saw losses of £3.3 million across the 2,305 cases reported to them throughout the year. This is more than double the combined total of Humberside, North Yorkshire and South Yorkshire police forces across the same period, despite dealing with 523 less cases overall than the other combined forces.
Tamas Bozsar from Perfume Oasis discussed the analysis, sharing his concerns on the scale of the issue.
“No matter how experienced, it’s not hard to be caught out with a lot of sophisticated scams out there and as the data shows, the average amount taken can range between £800 and £1500 pounds. This could be devastating to families during a cost-of-living crisis, so it’s worth being extra vigilant any time you’re using a new retailer.”
He went on to offer some advice on ways to make sure your online shopping experience is as safe as possible, adding, “Make sure to check reviews for the site, and that their payment methods offer you some protection as a buyer as some methods such as credit cards offer more protection than others. Payment services such as Klarna and Paypal will complete checks on businesses before accepting payments for them so this can also be an important trust signal. Additionally, taking the time to ensure the business is registered on companies house, and has a contact number you can reach out to in case of any issues can give you some extra peace of mind.”
