Hundreds of people walk to raise over £10,000 for people affected by dementia

On Sunday 3rd August, around 400 people signed up to put their best foot forward for the first ever Red Shoe Walk at Meadowhall shopping centre, raising over £10,000 to support the Sheffield Hospitals Charity dementia appeal.

The event brought together families, friends and communities in bright red shoes and t-shirts to raise vital funds for people living with dementia, with the donations going to support impactful dementia projects across the city.

The colour red was chosen as it can increase brain wave activity in people with dementia. It easily catches their attention. It’s a colour that can be seen clearly, even through to the late stages of dementia.

Sonic the Hedgehog appeared in his signature red shoes, Transformers icons Bumblebee and Optimus Prime were there to support, and Gladiator finalist Bronte Jones warmed up the crowd ahead of the walk.

Music legend Tony Christie showed walkers the way with his iconic hit “(Is This the Way to) Amarillo”, before the crowd set off for a 3km stroll along the riverbanks at Meadowhall. Tony is an ambassador for the charity, and the cause is close to his heart, as the star revealed his own dementia diagnosis in 2023.

“I’m proud to be an ambassador for Sheffield Hospitals Charity. I’m not ashamed of my dementia diagnosis and I tell other people not to be ashamed of theirs,” said Tony. “This cause means a lot to me, and it was fantastic to see so many people come together at the Red Shoe Walk to show their support and raise money for people living with dementia.”

Beth Crackles, CEO of Sheffield Hospitals Charity said, “We’re thrilled with how the first ever Red Shoe Walk brought our community together in solidarity. Thank you so much to everyone that got involved and helped make this event such a success. The funds raised will make a real difference to people living with dementia across Sheffield.”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall said: “Last weekend’s Red Shoe Walk was a huge success, raising vital funds for our wonderful charity partner Sheffield Hospitals Charity, whilst bringing members of the community together to share memories and enjoy a fun-filled day out. We’re so grateful to everyone that took part, and those funds can now be put to work supporting those within our local community going through dementia.

Walkers raised over £10,000 to help those living with dementia.

We hope this year’s Red Shoe Walk will be the first of many years to come, so we can’t wait to welcome walkers back to the centre next year to once again raise money for a brilliant Sheffield-based cause.”