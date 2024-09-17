Hundreds support local causes for Professional Care Workers Week

As Professional Care Workers Week dawns on the country this week, people across the UK are taking the opportunity to recognise and support thousands of healthcare professionals.

This week serves as an incredible moment to raise awareness and rally support for local causes that are vital in every community. The campaign, founded by the Care Worker’s Charity, aims to raise awareness and funds to support former and current social care professionals alike after what has been an especially trying few years for the sector.

In support of this initiative, easyfundraising is shining a spotlight on local care worker causes and urging people to pledge their support.

Their online platform is a simple way for supporters to generate free donations for local causes. To date, easyfundraising has raised £300,000 for social care related causes, with hopes of increasing that figure in the week ahead.

This Professional Care Workers week don’t miss out on the opportunity to support the sector

Simply sign up on their website and choose one of over 190,000 causes and through shopping with over 8,000 well-known retailers, users can generate microdonations at no extra cost!

Among the 600 causes directly supporting professional care workers, some popular causes under the spotlight this week include:

The Care Workers Charity, founded in 2009, the charity provides current former care workers with financial support through one-off grants. Since, 2020 they have helped over 12,000 sector professionals in need.

Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care, established in 1979, cares for over 250 patients suffering from terminal illness as the only adult hospice across west Surrey.

Jersey Hospice Care, a specialist palliative hospice cares for anyone with a life limiting condition and makes no charge to patients. Run as an independent charity, it relies heavily on community support to maintain the highest quality of care.

With many care workers putting in longer hours under increasingly challenging conditions, the need for support has never been greater.

According to a recent STAT survey almost 50% of professionals are facing burnout from the demands of their roles, added by the pressures of the cost-of-living with rising inflation and soaring energy bills.

James Moir, CEO of easyfundraising, says: “We are extremely happy our platform can help care workers across the nation, the industry is renowned for both its dedication and hard work.

“At the same time, we are shining a spotlight on the causes to urge online shoppers to visit the easyfundraising platform. Even with small purchases made through our website, a local cause will be supported, and every donation adds up to have a huge impact.”

“Post-COVID, the sector has been under enormous pressure and backlogs in home visit care. Any donations people can make to thank these astonishing people this week, or to collect a free donation from our retailers for the charities and organisations supporting them, is a great way to show appreciation and continue their vital work.”

