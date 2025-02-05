"I Was Effectively Blind" — Ripon Retiree Urges Others to Visit Opticians for Urgent Eye Care

A Ripon retiree who feared she was losing her sight has praised Specsavers Ripon for their prompt response after she discovered her left eye was deteriorating.

A retiree from Ripon who feared she was losing her sight has praised Specsavers Ripon for their prompt response after she discovered her left eye was deteriorating.

Karen Rimmer, 69, was going about her usual Saturday morning when she noticed a smudge appear across her vision. As the day progressed her vision became increasingly blurry, her iris turned red, and she felt a build-up of pressure in her left eye.

Concerned that something was seriously wrong, and conscious her GP was closed at the weekend, she decided to visit Specsavers. In-store, Katherine Friis, optometrist director, promptly identified a significant posterior eye bleed—an urgent condition.

Karen is urging others to take sudden changes in vision seriously and to visit their optician at the first sign of trouble

Left untreated, the condition could have led to permanent vision loss, so Katherine immediately referred Karen to York Hospital’s Eye Clinic for treatment.

At the hospital, Karen underwent a vitrectomy under local anaesthesia, which lasted an hour. Now on the road to recovery, Karen’s vision continues to improve as she has regular check-ups with a specialist.

Specsavers Ripon offers NHS-funded health appointments, known as MECS. This allows highly qualified optometrists to assess eye concerns promptly and refer customers to the best course of action.

Karen says: ‘I was extremely concerned when I first noticed the issue and feared I might lose my sight. At one point during surgery, I couldn't even see the nurse's hand, only sense it — I was effectively blind. It was a terrifying thought that I might lose my sight completely. But thanks to Katherine’s swift action, I received the urgent care I needed.

‘She was incredible—so sensitive and reassuring when I was distressed. She knew exactly what needed to be done and arranged my referral without delay—I can’t thank her enough.’

Now recovering, Karen is urging others to take sudden changes in vision seriously and to visit their optician at the first sign of trouble:

‘Our eyesight is one of our most precious senses. If you notice any sudden changes, don’t waste time in A&E or waiting for a GP appointment—go straight to Specsavers. They have the expertise to see to you properly and get you the care you need.’

Katherine Friis, comments: ‘At Specsavers, we are committed to providing exceptional eyecare for everyone in our community. When Karen visited us, we acted quickly to ensure she received the necessary treatment without delay.

‘Our NHS-funded emergency service is here to help anyone experiencing urgent eye health concerns, especially on weekends when GP offices are closed. Rather than waiting in A&E people can visit us and get assessed immediately.

‘We offer same-day referrals to the local hospital, ensuring prompt and effective care when it matters most. If you experience sudden changes in your vision, we encourage you to seek help straight away. Our dedicated team is here to provide expert support and guidance, ensuring you receive the care you need without delay.’