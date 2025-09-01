'I was in tears at the bank' - How one disabled woman with cancer is saving £700 a year

As life continues to get more expensive for disabled people, retiree Sue from Cleveland, describes how a cancer diagnosis changed her life and her finances.

The average disabled household needs an additional £1,095, equivalent to £13,140 annually, to have the same standard of living as non-disabled households, according to Scope.

This is expected to increase by nearly 12% in the next five years to reach £1,224 a month, equivalent to £14,688 annually by 2029/30. With one quarter (24%) of Brits living with a disability, the additional cost of being disabled is affecting a significant portion of the UK.

Sue is one of the people affected. The 61-year-old from Cleveland was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016 and diagnosed with cancer in her femur in 2023.

“My daughter was just about to do her exams, and my son was at university, so it was a difficult time for us as a family,” said Sue. “I remember feeling a mix of shock and sadness, but I didn’t feel like I could dwell on it because I didn’t want my sickness to further affect my kids’ future.”

Sue was working as a council worker when she was first diagnosed. “I was signed off sick while I started chemotherapy, and my sick pay kept us afloat for a while, but it didn’t last forever. I had to go to my bank, explain everything and hope they could help. I went to Santander, tears flowing down my face, scared and beaten down. Thankfully, they froze my £300-a-month mortgage for over a year, which took a huge weight off.

“I then applied for PIP and was given the lower rate at the time, which helped with the basics of food and heat, but not much more. What really scares me about the government’s current cuts to PIP is the thought that people may become isolated because they rely on it for taxis to the hospital or GP appointments.

"If they stop going, especially in winter, will people get ill or even die from hypothermia because they can’t afford to keep warm? And food! Prices are rising by tens of pence, not just pennies. Will people have to skip meals?”

Sue also highlighted the hidden transport costs of cancer: “Hospital transport was technically available, but I’d be picked up at 7:30 am for an 11:30 appointment just 12 minutes away, then left waiting until teatime to get home. That’s not sustainable when you’re undergoing exhausting treatments like daily chemotherapy or radiotherapy.”

Despite everything, Sue has found ways to reduce her financial pressure. “This year, I started using Purpl, and it’s been a massive help. I do a food shop twice a week and save £48 a month using the Morrisons code. In February, I needed a new freezer and saved £45 on it. I’ve also used the Domino's Pizza code when I’m treating myself.”

Sue is on track to save at least £700 this year through Purpl - £576 from Morrisons alone. Now retired and living mortgage-free, she has a set gas and electric plan through Octopus and prefers online grocery shopping with delivery passes she pays for from her savings.

“I use Morrisons twice a week because their £25 minimum basket suits me. I’ve used Ocado too, and I’m hoping other supermarkets will join Purpl. I check emails and notifications regularly and love the Facebook ‘Let’s Make Today Purpl’ updates.”

Purpl is helping members like Sue save an average of £720 a year. Since its July 2024 launch, it has amassed over 70,000 members who have saved nearly £2 million collectively. Alongside Morrisons, the platform offers discounts with brands including Ninja, Currys, Carwow, Sky and more.

Georgina Colman, founder of Purpl, said: “Hearing about experiences like Sue’s makes me proud, but also sad. I’m glad we’ve been able to support her, but the fact disabled people have to fight just to stay afloat is heartbreaking. And now, the government is making things harder with proposed PIP changes.