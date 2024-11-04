I was up and walking less than 48 hours after lung cancer surgery

Carole Smart, 54, from Yorkshire owes her life to screening. Except it wasn’t lung cancer screening that saved Carole’s life. It was bowel screening…

“It was back in October 2022,” recalls Carole, “when I was sent for my routine bowel cancer screening. Thankfully, my bowel was fine. However, the scan revealed something on my lung, and I was sent to the respiratory department.

“A subsequent PET scan was inconclusive but there was definitely a lump. It was small and deep and, whilst my surgeons felt it was unlikely to be cancer, they erred on the side of caution and operated – and thank goodness they did!

“During the surgery, they discovered the lump was cancerous and I woke up in a high dependency unit (HDU) minus the lump, some lymph nodes and half a lung!

“It was a huge shock, especially as the doctors didn’t even think it was cancer in the first place and that I had no symptoms or risk factors.

“That said, about eight years earlier, doctors at Derby Hospital did notice the lump. They scanned me for 3 years but then discharged me as it hadn't grown, so wouldn't become cancer.

“By the time I was operated on, the lump had doubled in size.

A speedy recovery

“Another thing that has surprised me is how quickly I recovered after surgery. I think most people would expect you’d face a lengthy recovery period after surgery for lung cancer. However, I was up and walking round the ward less than 48 hours after my operation!

“After my surgery, a biopsy of the lump and lymph nodes was sent off for testing and I faced a nervous wait for the results.

“We lost our cat, Willow recently through old age and illness. Although she was a man's cat, and barely looked at me, she spent a lot of time sitting next to me just after my operation.

“Six weeks after surgery, I got the wonderful news that the cancer had been contained in the lump and didn’t need any further treatment. That same day, Willow stopped sitting with me! It's like she knew I was going to be ok.

Back to life

“I feel so lucky to have the experience that I’ve had. I know it could have been so different. It also shows just how vital all the screening programmes are and why we must all take each opportunity we’re given.

“Life is good for me. It’s been over a year and half since I had my surgery, and I’m fully recovered.

“My husband and I have always enjoyed walking, and I can still walk as far as I want – I just won’t be climbing any mountains! I also have to remember not to carry too much shopping at once as I find it makes me breathless.

“I returned to work as a Teacher of the Deaf and Resource Base manager in a primary school, but I’ve made the decision to retire next summer.

“This isn’t to do with any health issues or difficulties I’ve experienced post-surgery, although I do get tired in the afternoons and have a little nap when I get back home. The cancer has just made me see that I need to live as much as possible and that’s what I intend to do!”

Inspired by Mandee's story and the many others like it, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation has launched its Let Go of the Labels campaign for lung cancer awareness month, calling for a stop to terms like smoker and never-smoker.

“Lung cancer is still so intrinsically linked to smoking,” explains Paula Chadwick, chief executive of Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, “but the reality is anyone can get this disease, regardless of if they have smoked or not.

“The more people we spoke to, the more we recognised that labels like smoker and non-smoker were having a direct impact on how quickly people were being diagnosed. That is why we are calling for a stop to these archaic labels. Lung cancer doesn’t see them, and neither should we.”