Ian McMillan: 'When I write a poem, I'm sure my great-aunt Bella is nodding in approval'

So far, so obvious, I guess. We all end up looking like our parents and doing things in the way that they did them, until we eventually become fading echoes of the people they were. But what if we go further back? Perhaps I can begin to answer that question by throwing forward a little, by travelling ahead in time.

The fact is that I can see my parents in my children, and I can see tiny traces of them in grandchildren. Somehow that DNA sticks like glue. There’s an obscure Scottish poet called Bella Howatson who was my dad’s Auntie (or Great Auntie, I’m never quite sure which and he’s not around to ask) and I’m sure the part of me that writes and reads poems comes from her.

When I was young my dad used to tell me that she wrote him rhyming letters and I remember him showing me a couple; he read them to me and maybe those rhythms settled somewhere deep within me. We had a book, faded with time, called Modern Scottish Poets, and there she was, on page 262, with her name underlined with a fountain pen.

Picture Credit Charlotte Graham Picture Shows Ian McMillan perform.

The little essay before her poems tells us that she was born in Tarbrax, which is in Lanarkshire, in 1863. We learn that ‘from her mother, she learned to love poetry and folklore’ and that her mother used to read aloud to her ‘and tell her stories of the spirit world’ and I get a sense of a kind of Borders Emily Bronte, soaking up the language and the landscape; her home ‘commanding in front a most delightful view of the Pentland and Lowther Hills.’ She read the Bible, Charles Dickens. Burns, Carlyle and Wordsworth and she began to show her friends her work.

So when I sit down to write a poem I’m becoming more and more convinced that Great-Aunt Bella, or Great Great Aunt Bella, is looking over my shoulder and either nodding in approval or shaking her head and asking me to try harder. She’s not only looking over my shoulder, though: she’s somewhere deep within me, guiding the lines I try to write.

Her verse is very much of its time, with dollops of sentiment and rhymes that sometimes seem to be accompanied by a bass drum. For example, her poem ‘Another Baby’ begins ‘Another face to brighten/The circle round your hearth/Another voice to brighten/Your home with joyous mirth’ and so far so predictable, but I do like the half-rhyme of ‘hearth’ and ‘mirth’ and maybe there was something modern taking shape in her soul. I’ll never know if that’s the case of course, but it’s nice to dream.

And now my son is a prizewinning poet and a Professor of Creativity and now my granddaughter loves to make up stories and poems and write them down and make and illustrate little books. And maybe Bella Howatson has given us those rhythms and rhymes that reverberate down through time. Maybe they’re getting fainter now, but they’re still there.