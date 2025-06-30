I'm a crime scene cleaner- here's how to clean the messiest of homes

The search is on for the UK’s messiest room, and the winner will receive a visit from a viral crime scene cleaner to give the space a proper tidy.

The competition has been organised by self-storage operator, Space Station, which has partnered with crime scene cleaner Stacey Foyster, owner of Cleansed, to help tackle the nation’s most cluttered room.

The competition is open until July 11, so to be in with a chance of winning the professional deep clean, simply submit a photo and short description of your messy space through this link: https://space-station.co.uk/the-search-for-the-uks-messiest-room

While the search is ongoing, Stacey Foyster has shared her top tips for cleaning your home.

UK's Messiest Room

1) Be methodical

“Working your way from left to right, top to bottom is a good tip in any home when things have become overwhelming and you want to get back on top. Having a specific zone for items to donate or be recycled is also key to keeping your space clear. But whilst that kind of disciplined technique comes from the job, it truly works wonders in any home.”

2) Use washing up liquid

“There are many products designed for the removal of specific stains or odour control – there isn’t a one size fits all technique.

“Washing up liquid is heaven-sent when it comes to cleaning, however, and a little bottle packs an absolute punch when cleaning a neglected area.”

3) Identify hazards

“Before you begin, identify any hazards that may lie ahead and what precautions you need to take. This can be anything from an obvious hazard, such as slipping on a wet surface, to hidden hazards such as biohazard.”

Vlatka Lake, storage expert at Space Station, adds; “Clutter can quickly take over if items don't have a dedicated home. A well-organised space isn’t just about cleanliness; it’s about peace of mind. Effective storage gives people breathing room, both physically and mentally, and can make all the difference.”

For more information about the messiest room competition and your chance to win a visit from a professional crime scene cleaner, visit: https://space-station.co.uk/the-search-for-the-uks-messiest-room