Improve walking, wheeling & cycling in Huddersfield with EPIKS new interactive online tools

Thanks to a new online tool people living and working in Huddersfield can make their voices heard on how to improve walking, wheeling, and cycling in the area. Local environmental organisation EPIKS (Environmental Projects in Kirklees) has launched the new interactive tool in partnership with Commonplace – developers of innovative engagement tools.

The tool invites local residents and commuters to share their experiences of travel habits by marking locations on a map to highlight barriers they face, take surveys, and showcase any routes they think will benefit others.

“This valuable feedback will help shape future efforts to improve active travel in the town” said Beth Lomas, EPIKS lead on active travel. “We expect it to inform communities, employers and councillors where people feel improvements and better maintenance is needed”.

The Walk Wheel Ride project, established by EPIKS, will use the collected feedback to foster community-led groups, raise awareness through travel campaigns, host workshops, and create practical resources for active travel. Their engagement project through Commonplace is supported by the Mayor of West Yorkshire (WYCA) and Transpennine Route Upgrade.

Active travel: Staff from Environmental Projects in Kirklees (EPIKS) walking, wheeling and riding in Huddersfield

Through the Commonplace website participants can:

Pinpoint locations on an interactive map where they have encountered issues or encountered positive features.

Take a short survey to share details of travel habits and what would make it easier to walk, wheel, or cycle.

Share favourite routes to help others discover safe and enjoyable paths around Kirklees.

Many people in Kirklees want to walk, wheel, or cycle more but are hindered by safety concerns, unclear routes and poor accessibility.

“While Walk Wheel Ride cannot directly address infrastructure changes, this initiative will help identify where improvements are most needed, providing evidence to support better conditions for walking, wheeling, and cycling,” said Chas Ball, EPIKS Director “Working together, we can make Kirklees a better, safer place for active travel and ensure decision-makers understand the real challenges that people face on their daily journeys.”