Incommunities launches £60,000 fund for community organisations

Housing provider Incommunities has launched its 2024 ‘Funding In-communities’ programme, which awards community groups a much-needed injection of funds to support their good work.

The £60,000 fund is for any voluntary community group that directly benefits Incommunities customers.

Applications are now open for the first round of funding, to support groups across Keighley and Bradford South. A second round of funding for other Bradford areas will open in the new year.

Projects could include food banks, children’s playgroups, social clubs, art classes - anything that is well-used by people who live in homes provided by Incommunities.

Grants of up to £2,500, £5,000 or £7,500 are available for events or activities. Incommunities’ customers are encouraged to ensure their local community group submits an application.

Interested groups can apply by visiting www.incommunities.co.uk/community-fund-application. The closing date for application is 4pm on Sunday, 13th October 2024.

This year’s recipients will be chosen by an independent panel made up of Incommunities customers, colleagues, and board members.

The Keighley winners will be announced at a celebratory evening at Keighley Civic Hall on 23rd October. This will be followed by a celebratory event for Bradford South applicants on 27th October.

Susan Godbold, Head of Customer Voice at Incommunities, said: “Our community fund continues to strengthen the amazing work that voluntary groups deliver for our residents.

“We launched the fund for the first time last year and had some great feedback from the groups we supported.

“By providing financial support, we hope that the projects or activities we support will bring people together, and we urge groups to apply.”

Previous beneficiaries of the fund include Cottingley Community Centre’s Memory Lane Afternoon Teas. The centre supports people dealing with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia.

Helen Eteson, Cottingley Community Centre’s Manager, said: “The funding helped us make these events much more wonderful.

“It covered the cost of the food we provided, but the biggest help was enabling us to pay for entertainers to come to the group and for the equipment we used to bring a ‘beach’ indoors.

“Bringing the ‘beach’ into our community centre was such a fun experience for everyone to enjoy.”

Another recipient was a women’s wellness retreat at the Rockwell Centre in Ravenscliffe. The retreat provided a space to switch off from the stress and worry of everyday life and take part in arts and crafts, yoga, and meditation.

One of the participants said: “Everything was wonderful. The activities were great, and meeting new people and chatting with like-minded ladies was really empowering. I would be very happy to come again!”.