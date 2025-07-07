Incommunities staff to knock on thousands of doors in ‘The Big Conversation’

Incommunities is about to launch its biggest ever doorstep campaign – with hundreds of staff knocking on doors across Bradford to hear directly from residents.

The housing provider is calling it ‘The Big Conversation’ – a large-scale day of action.

On Wednesday July 9 more than 350 employees will leave their desks to ask residents what matters most to them about their neighbourhood.

From executive directors to payroll clerks and admin assistants, staff from across the organisation will take part, visiting homes across Holme Wood and Bierley, Ravenscliffe and Greengates, Keighley, Fagley, and Great Horton and Bankfoot.

Incommunities' neighbourhoods staff with customers

It’s the first time Incommunities has brought staff together like this, on this scale – getting out into neighbourhoods to speak face-to-face with residents and hear what really matters.

Residents will be asked a few simple questions about their neighbourhood – including what they like, what they’d change, and how safe they feel.

Staff will be working across the day and will wear official Incommunities lanyards so residents know who they are.

They will not ask to enter anyone’s home – all conversations will take place at the doorstep.

Incommunities' neighbourhoods staff with customer

The day is a direct response to customer feedback, with many residents asking for Incommunities to be more visible in their neighbourhoods.

Janey Carey, executive director of Customer and Communities at Incommunities, said: “The Big Conversation is about giving our customers and communities a real voice.

“We’re not waiting for residents to come to us – we’re going to them, knocking on doors and having honest conversations about their neighbourhoods.

“This isn’t about clipboards or surveys – it’s about listening to what people care about, face-to-face.

“Days like this help us build trust, focus on what matters most, and shape the future not just of our services, but of neighbourhoods across Bradford – and social housing more widely.”

Feedback from the day will be gathered, reviewed and used to help shape future decisions around neighbourhood improvements, investment and support.