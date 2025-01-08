Increase in women seeking new year free from abuse!

A significant spike in enquiries about divorce has once again hit the inbox of Hull based women only family law firm Affordable Justice. The number of enquiries is already more than double that during the same period in December – highlighting the heightened threats and conflict experienced by women trapped in dangerous and abusive relationships.

Across the UK solicitors refer to the first working day in January as ‘Divorce Day’, with couples who have spent a fortnight in close proximity over the festive season. Affordable Justice’s experience specifically highlights the increased incidents of violence and abuse which often occur due to an increase in the amount of alcohol consumed and the added pressures of the cost of living crisis.

“With children being off school and families spending more time together at home over the holidays, frustrations and alcohol fuelled disputes act as a trigger in men with violent tendencies,” said Affordable Justice director Sue Sedgwick. “While many women ‘put up and shut up’ when they are the sole target, seeing that their children are at risk will often be the last resort to spur them into taking action to leave the relationship.

“We can track a definite increase in website traffic and social media engagement during the last week in December, and this usually translates into enquiries during the first week or so in January.”

Affordable Justice is a non-profit family law firm which has been established by women, specifically to help women who are caught in destructive and abusive relationships. All Affordable Justice solicitors are experienced in the ways in which the family courts are often manipulated by violent, coercive men, filing and presenting cases to minimise this weaponisation and secure desired outcomes for the women and their children. The law firm demonstrates a consistent success rate of more than 90 per cent.

“It is crucial to acknowledge the impact the holiday season can have on families, and many women will be worried about the financial implications of seeking legal advice, particularly after the expense of Christmas,” continued Sue Sedgwick. “We want to reassure them that as a non profit we charge less than half the fees of the larger commercial firms.”