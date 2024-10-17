Incredible pitch transformation in Yorkshire

A local sports club in Yorkshire is celebrating an incredible transformation of its playing surfaces, greatly benefiting grassroots football in the area.

Hessle Sporting Club had been suffering with severely waterlogged pitches and weed infestations, leading to regular cancellations and unsafe playing conditions.

Renovated pitches now mean the club has been able to reduce match cancellations and increase the number of teams it can support, including boosting participation from women and girls.

The transformation was made possible thanks East Riding FA and the Grounds Management Association (GMA), an organisation that helps sports clubs across Yorkshire and the rest of the country improve their pitches.

Through the GMA’s Pitch Advisory Service, Hessle Sporting Club received an expert assessment of its playing surfaces from a skilled team of regional pitch advisors, with practical advice and guidance on how to improve its pitches.

Funded by Sport England and the Football Foundation and working in association with national governing bodies, The Football Association, England and Wales Cricket Board, Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, the Pitch Advisory Service provides essential support to grassroots clubs looking to maintain and improve their pitches. Over ten years, the Pitch Advisory Service has helped improve nearly 50,000 pitches, benefiting over 12,500 sports clubs nationwide, including Hessle Sporting Club.

Dave Green, Head of Grounds Staff at Hessle Sporting Club, says: “The support we’ve received from the GMA’s Pitch Advisory Service has been invaluable. They’ve provided us with expert advice and support throughout the process of improving our grounds.

“They especially emphasised the benefits of having our own machinery, which has not only enhanced the quality of our pitches, but also saved us money. The Pitch Advisory Service has been instrumental in educating us on how to maintain and improve our pitches, as well as providing online training – which has been a game-changer.

“Beyond that, the whole process has been incredibly enjoyable for the team. We’ve had so much fun working together, learning new skills, and seeing the direct impact of our efforts. It’s been rewarding not just for us, but for all the people who use and visit the facilities.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the GMA, it’s clear that without the support our pitches would still be in poor condition. The improvement in our playing surfaces has been amazing for local grassroots football.”

The GMA’s Chris Hunter leads the Pitch Advisory Service in Yorkshire, he says: “Hessle Sporting Club is a fantastic example of what can be achieved when local clubs are given the right tools and guidance.

“Their commitment to improving their facilities not only supports the club but strengthens the entire community. With growing demand for playing spaces, it's more important than ever for grassroots clubs to have access to the resources they need to maintain high-quality pitches."

Clubs in Yorkshire seeking advice on improving their pitches can contact the Pitch Advisory Service via the Grounds Management Association website: www.thegma.org.uk/services/pitch-advisory-service