Inspirational Carolina is a Housing Hero

A Manningham Housing Association (MHA) employee who paved the way for the Bradford-based organisation to become the first housing association in the world to achieve the global Standard for Diversity and Inclusion for HR Management has been named Inspirational Colleague of the Year at the Housing Heroes Awards 2024.

Carolina Padovezi de Oliveira, who joined MHA as Administrative Assistant to the Executive Team in 2019 before rising to her current role as Corporate Project Manager, triumphed over nine other finalists to collect the trophy at a ceremony in Manchester.

The national awards - organised by Inside Housing magazine as part of Housing 2024, Europe’s leading housing festival - celebrate “the leaders, innovators and changemakers across the housing sector.”

In their final adjudication, the Housing Heroes judges wrote: “Carolina has demonstrated a great ability to blend technology, AI and services to deliver improved customer satisfaction at Manningham Housing Association.

MHA Corporate Project Manager Carolina Padovezi de Oliveira receiving her Inspirational Colleague o

“She is also always willing to share her experiences and successes at Manningham with the rest of sector and demonstrates a high level of professional curiosity and continuous learning.

“Very impressive - the true spirit of the housing hero!"

Speaking after receiving her award, Carolina said: "I am incredibly thrilled and humbled to have won the Inspirational Colleague of the Year award at the Housing Heroes Awards 2024.

“Manningham Housing Association has allowed me to thrive and learn, and I am so grateful for this recognition. I wouldn't be able to fly if they had not given me wings.

“This award reflects our team's collective efforts and dedication, and I am proud to represent MHA as we continue to drive positive change and innovation within our community."

Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive, said: “We are over the moon that Carolina has won this high profile award which she received in the presence of the great and the good in the UK housing sector

“She is incredibly modest and never acknowledges the huge impact she makes. Her remarkable efforts on behalf of MHA, our tenants, stakeholders and staff colleagues are always fully focused on delivering positive results for them and never about gaining recognition or praise for herself.

“Her limitless energy and refusal to accept second best inspires her colleagues at every level.

“She truly is a housing hero and her recognition on the national stage is thoroughly deserved.”

Ulfat Hussain, MHA Deputy Chief Executive and Director of Operations, said: “It is difficult to describe how proud we are of Carolina and how excited we feel about her success.

“She has instigated and improved processes, procedures and projects which have benefitted MHA and the communities we serve around digital inclusion, making services slicker, more efficient and more convenient for customers.

“Carolina demonstrates a genuine commitment to work and the ethos and values of the organisation, striving for excellence and always volunteering to assist colleagues who may feel overwhelmed or be facing challenges.

“Her commitment to equality, diversity and inclusion is also second to none, as exemplified by her efforts to ensure MHA is at the forefront of National Inclusion Week each year.