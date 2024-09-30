Insurance needed for probate delays

Probate delays across Yorkshire are leaving properties unoccupied for longer periods, exposing them to a range of risks, including damage and theft. This growing issue has prompted bereaved families to seek specialised insurance to protect these properties during the legal administration process.

Prestige Underwriting, a specialist insurer, has conducted a survey of insurance brokers, which revealed that over three-quarters (79%) of brokers have noticed a surge in demand for unoccupied property insurance. More than half of those surveyed (55%) expect this demand to continue rising as the number of unoccupied homes grows, driven in part by ongoing delays in the probate system.

The delays not only add emotional strain to grieving families but also create financial pressures, particularly when unoccupied properties are left uninsured or underinsured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand that bereaved families are facing significant challenges due to probate delays, and protecting their assets is a priority,” said Alison Williams, Managing Director of Prestige Underwriting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is crucial that the insurance cover they choose is both adaptable and comprehensive, especially during a period of legal uncertainty,” she added.

Unoccupied properties are particularly vulnerable to perils such as flooding, fire, and theft. Without the proper insurance in place, these risks can lead to significant financial losses for the estate’s beneficiaries. Prestige Underwriting’s tailored unoccupied insurance provides peace of mind by offering protection against these high-risk threats.