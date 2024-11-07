Intelli-Park expands national footprint with acquisition of Bank Park

Intelli-Park, a prominent provider of parking technology and management services in the United Kingdom and Germany, has announced its acquisition of the regional operator Bank Park.

Based in Sheffield, Bank Park is celebrated for its fair and ethical car parking solutions, serving a diverse client base, including landowners, agents, and retailers. Under this acquisition, Bank Park will retain its established brand name and Sheffield-based team, ensuring a seamless transition for its existing clients.

This acquisition marks a significant step in Intelli-Park’s expansion strategy, broadening its reach into new regions while strengthening its network of client-focused, technology-driven parking solutions. The addition of Bank Park’s skilled team and customer service ethos aligns perfectly with Intelli-Park’s values, furthering both companies’ shared commitment to innovation and high service standards.

For Intelli-Park, the acquisition underscores its mission to build future-ready sites across the nation, enhanced by its industry-leading technology and expansive client service network. With over 300 professionals, Intelli-Park currently manages more than 2,500 sites across various sectors, including residential, retail, healthcare, hospitality, and education. Its blue-chip clients include McDonald's, Savills, JLL, the NHS, and Cushman & Wakefield.

Ben Cooke, CEO of Intelli-Park

The UK car park management industry, valued at approximately £1.2 billion, is evolving with smart solutions that streamline payment systems, reduce wait times, and enhance user experiences. Through data analytics, operators are improving space utilisation and making data-driven decisions to meet rising demands.

Ben Cooke, Group CEO of Intelli-Park, commented, “We are thrilled with the acquisition of Bank Park. As one of the top regional car park management providers in the UK, Bank Park has a stellar reputation and offers innovative solutions that will enhance our national expansion. Together, we look forward to setting new standards in car park management both in the UK and internationally.”