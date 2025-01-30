International Lego Day celebrations at local care home

Staff and residents at Highfield Care Home, in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster had a fantastic time sharing a wonderful morning of building and creativity on International Lego Day.

Every year on January 28, Lego fans and enthusiast around the world come together to celebrate all things Lego and the creator of the iconic brick, Godtfred Kirk Christiansen who submitted his patent for the Lego brick on January 28th 1958.

Lego began in the Danish town of Billund, when Ole Kirk Christiansen founded a small woodworking company. In 1932, the company adopted the name ‘Lego,’ derived from the Danish words ‘leg godt,’ meaning ‘play well.’ In the late 1940s the company transitioned from wooden toys to plastic, which we now know as the iconic Lego brick.

Not only an enjoyable toy and source of entertainment, Lego can and has been a great tool in education. Many different schools and colleges across the country have incorporated it into their learning, with Lego promoting problem solving, teamwork and helping with spatial awareness.

At Highfield, the residents had a great morning, building various creations and sharing in the joy of creativity with the staff members and children from their local Barkston Ash Nursery.

Margaret, a resident, said: “It has been so lovely to share in the joy that Lego has brought on International Lego Day, it has reminded many of us of playing with our children and grandchildren. It is especially nice to see the children’s imaginations run wild.”

General Manager of Highfield, Luke Owens, commented: “It is wonderful to see how something as simple as some Lego can bring people together and spark both creativity and reminiscence across generations, I think pretty much everyone remembers playing with Lego at some time in their lives”,

