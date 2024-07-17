Inventive new campaign from Forward Leeds to encourage people to get help

With its ‘We Understand’ campaign Forward Leeds is using staff’s personal stories to inspire people to get support for their drinking or drug use.

The campaign, from the city’s alcohol and drug support service, aims to break down barriers, reduce stigma and help people realise that there is effective expert help available on their doorstep.

"We recognise that reaching out for support can be daunting," said Forward Leeds Operations Director Helen Cook. “Through 'We Understand', we want to show that our staff aren’t just professionally trained to support people but that they have empathy and understanding as well.

“People can be confident when they come to Forward Leeds that they are receiving support from someone who cares deeply and who wants to work with them to make changes to their life”.

Poster showing Kathryn Blackburn of Forward Leeds who is part of the campaign

Key elements of the 'We Understand' campaign include the use of online videos with posters and flyers appearing across a huge number of sites in the city.

“Having struggled with alcohol myself, I know how isolating and challenging it can feel”, said Kathryn Blackburn who features in the campaign. “By sharing part of my story, I hope to reach those who feel helpless, to let them know that change is possible and support is available”.

Forward Leeds provides a wide range of services tailored to the needs of individuals and families affected by alcohol and drug use, including one-to-one support, access to detox and rehab programmes, peer support groups as well as housing, mental health and clinical support.

Forward Leeds can help people to cut down as well as to stop and there are no barriers to getting support. The service is completely free and 100% confidential.