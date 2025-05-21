"Its a sad day for Yorkshire Radio"

Danielle Broadbent shares her sadness over Hits Radio Yorkshire losing its local breakfast show to national transmission

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A radio broadcaster from Bradford has expressed her upset as Yorkshire was stripped from its much loved Hits Radio regional breakfast show last week.

Danielle Broadbent, who is a Presenter on BCB Radio and has covered for other presenters on Hits Radio Yorkshire in the past, was devastated about the loss, claiming the community will feel an enormous impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As someone who presents on community radio and has had the privilege of covering annual leave on Hits last summer, this news feels like a real blow. Local radio plays such a vital role in reflecting and connecting communities – its more than just music, it’s about local voices, familiar accents, and that sense of belonging you can’t always get from a national broadcast. These regional shows aren’t just entertainment – they were a lifeline for many, bringing us together through news, laughs, and shared local culture. The morning presenters Rosie and Mylo and Also Nicola and Alex have been part of many listeners mornings for a very long time, it’s a sad, sad time for regional broadcasting and for Yorkshire’s sense of local identity."

BCB Radio is doing live shows in Bradford to celebrate the 2025 City of Culture

Danielle, who has recently been hosting live broadcasts in Bradford for BCB Radio and even met the King last week during his visit, continued