"Its a sad day for Yorkshire Radio"
A radio broadcaster from Bradford has expressed her upset as Yorkshire was stripped from its much loved Hits Radio regional breakfast show last week.
Danielle Broadbent, who is a Presenter on BCB Radio and has covered for other presenters on Hits Radio Yorkshire in the past, was devastated about the loss, claiming the community will feel an enormous impact.
"As someone who presents on community radio and has had the privilege of covering annual leave on Hits last summer, this news feels like a real blow. Local radio plays such a vital role in reflecting and connecting communities – its more than just music, it’s about local voices, familiar accents, and that sense of belonging you can’t always get from a national broadcast. These regional shows aren’t just entertainment – they were a lifeline for many, bringing us together through news, laughs, and shared local culture. The morning presenters Rosie and Mylo and Also Nicola and Alex have been part of many listeners mornings for a very long time, it’s a sad, sad time for regional broadcasting and for Yorkshire’s sense of local identity."
Danielle, who has recently been hosting live broadcasts in Bradford for BCB Radio and even met the King last week during his visit, continued
"What we’re really at risk of losing is the local heartbeat – the kind of connection national shows simply can’t replicate. Local radio is often the first platform to champion independent businesses, shine a light on grassroots initiatives, and celebrate everyday local heroes who quietly make a big difference. It’s where you’ll hear about the school fair raising money for new playground equipment, the local café bravely opening its doors in tough times, or the charity walk happening down the road this weekend. These stations serve as lifelines – especially for the more isolated listeners – offering a familiar voice, a familiar accent, and a sense of belonging. It’s companionship for people who might not see or speak to anyone else that day. It’s where communities feel heard, recognised, and valued. Once you take that away and replace it with a national broadcast from hundreds of miles away, you lose the authenticity, the intimacy, and the representation that made regional radio so special in the first place."