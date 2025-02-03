It’s time to boost your wellbeing… Ten reasons to choose Tarn House Holiday Park in the Yorkshire Dales in 2025

Do you need to reconnect with the natural world and recharge? Schedule in some much-needed downtime this year with friends and family, or just check in with yourself? You are not alone…

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent scientific studies have shown that engaging with nature has been consistently linked to improve mental health and wellbeing in this ever more technology-driven world. It’s also become much more important when it comes to holiday choices.

What better way to rediscover the healing benefits of Mother Earth than slipping away to a restful rural retreat at Tarn House Holiday Park in the magnificent natural landscape of the Yorkshire Dales?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partington’s Holiday Parks is a family-owned business which owns and operates Tarn House Holiday Park, as well as parks across Lancashire and the Lake District; all with a focus on family fun, making memorable experiences and embracing the natural environment.

Tarn House Holiday Park

Here’s ten reasons why a visit to Tarn House Holiday Park is good for you in 2025:

1. Tarn House Holiday Park is located at the gateway to the breathtaking Yorkshire Dales with its rolling hills, stunning scenery, thrilling caves and incredible waterfalls, perfect for wild swimming (swimming in open water in a natural lake, river or sea to release endorphins, revive the immune system and calm the mind).

2. Whether you fancy a luxury lodge, a cosy cottage with private hot tub, a deluxe caravan or a quirky glamping pod; Tarn House has you covered. All feature stylish interiors and creature comforts for mindful relaxation. Just right for snuggling under warm blankets and losing yourself in a good book (by the Brontë sisters of course!) or yoga on the decking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3. The park itself is also a nature lover’s paradise with plenty of local wildlife to enjoy and surrounded by lush greenery. Start your day with the gentle sound of birdsong, spot a curious squirrel or just breathe in all the fabulous fresh air - it’s Mother Nature at her finest!

Tarn House locally sourced products

4. Love the great outdoors? Tarn House is perfectly placed for some of the most picturesque walks near to the caves of Gaping Gill, exploring natural waterfall wonders of Malham Cove, or Gordale Scar, and the beautiful Bolton Abbey.

5. We all know that owning pets has a positive effect on our mental health. Just petting our pooch lowers blood pressure and releases happy brain chemicals, so don’t leave them behind! Pets are very welcome at Tarn House. Explore miles of dog-friendly trails together and double the feelgood factor. There’s even a cosy snug in the bar for you and the dog when you return.

6. It’s heaven for foodie lovers too. You can indulge yourself in some fabulous eating experiences right across the region. Yorkshire is home to Michelin star restaurants, award-winning pubs and lots of local delights from wonderfully fresh Whitby Bay Scampi to tangy Wensleydale Cheese, Betty’s delicious Fat Rascals and sky high, fluffy Yorkshire Puddings! And don’t forget our newly transformed Tarn House Bar & Restaurant offering local ales, delicious coffee & cake, or indulge in brunch, lunch or dinner dished up by the delightful local Palomino Pizza Co! Check out the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7. The park is built around a beautiful 17th Century Country Inn that oozes charm and elegance. Imagine lazy morning coffee on the lawn as you watch the little ones burn off all that energy in the adventure playground, fun-packed pizza nights with the whole crew, or sipping wine on the terrace as you gaze at the stars. Tarn House is all about letting you set the pace - whether that’s full throttle or total zen.

Tarn House dog-friendly

8. The historic village of Skipton is just a twenty minute stroll away where you can shop for handmade food and drink and unique arts and crafts at the world famous Skipton Market. Or step back in time with a fascinating visit to Skipton Castle and delve into over 900 years of history at one of the most well-preserved medieval castles in England. Positive social interaction increases health and happiness and provides an important sense of connection.

9. The park’s onsite country store is fully stocked with lots of locally sourced and seasonal produce, wines and ales which helps bridge the gap between farm and table and reduces food miles! Knowing where your food and drink comes from can build a healthier relationship with your daily diet and it will be fresher too. A perfect chance to try something new and bump up the five a day.

10. Tarn House offers the popular Partington’s Try Before You Buy initiative. Simply book a short break, along with a sales appointment and park tour, and if you decide to purchase following your visit, Partington’s will deduct the cost of your break from the price of your new holiday home! It’s the stress reducing gift to yourself that keeps on giving…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Partington's Tarn House Holiday Park offers more than just a getaway – it’s your ticket to tranquillity, adventure and a whole new sense of wellbeing. What are you waiting for?

Partington’s Holiday Parks – a place to recharge, reconnect and rediscover yourself