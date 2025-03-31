Jeanie thrilled at Mother’s Day surprise at Castleford Lodge Care Home

On Sunday mums across the country were celebrated for Mother’s Day, and Jeanie Golden received a delightful surprise of a grand afternoon tea at Castleford Lodge Care Home, where she currently resides.

Jeanie has lived at Castleford Lodge for a year and a half. She is the proud mother of Sarah Golden-Hill, who works as the Home Manager at the same care home.

Jeanie was overjoyed when Ellie Scott, Clinical Lead and the catering team wheeled in a selection of delicious treats to celebrate the occasion.

Ellie said: “The hardest part was keeping the secret - our entire home was buzzing!”

Staff at Castleford Lodge helped make Jeanie's day a success.

Sarah said: “I can’t believe everyone went to the effort of putting together this grand spread for my mum and I for Mother’s Day. I'm in disbelief that the team at Castleford Lodge went to all of this trouble and managed to keep it a secret!”

Jeanie said: “This is wonderful; the team even went to the effort of remembering that fish and chips is my favourite dinner and they served it up for us alongside this amazing afternoon tea.”

Castleford Lodge Care Home in West Yorkshire is part of the Orchard Care Homes group, which operates 23 care homes in the Midlands and the North of England.

It offers residential care, nursing care, short-term respite care and dementia nursing care.

Sarah and Jennie celebrate Mother's Day together.

Sarah and Jennie celebrate Mother's Day together.