Jigsaws have proved a game-changer for Support Dogs funds

A charity has enjoyed a bumper year for income from a surprise source – the sale of jigsaws!

Support Dogs, the Sheffield-based charity which trains and provides assistance dogs to help autistic children and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability, raked in £3,000 online last year, just from selling jigsaws, Lego and board games on the online Support Dogs eBay store.

The figure is double the amount made this way the previous year.

The news coincides with National Puzzle Day, which recognises the value of puzzles and their benefits for mental development.

Volunteer Katie Sully started selling the puzzles on eBay 18 months ago.

After collecting games and puzzles Support Dogs amasses via its appeals for good-quality donated items, she simply takes photos of the items, lists them on the online auction site and monitors sales and orders.

Katie, who lives in North Sheffield and is also a puppy socialiser looking after 10-month-old black Lab Garry for the charity, said: “We primarily sell jigsaws and Lego, but we also have other things, like dolls.

“Jigsaws have been very popular, especially around Christmas – December was quite busy as people like to do jigsaws when the weather is bad.”

Katie loves animals and has been involved with assistance dog charities for many years.

She said: “eBay is a good platform for charities to sell things. Other charities do have shops, and sell things like jigsaws there. But eBay is especially good for people who may not be able to get to a shop, like the elderly.”

Katie, who has been involved with the charity since 2018, having helped out with admin tasks at Support Dogs’ headquarters in Brightside and helped at supermarket collections, added that puzzle fans tend to like the bigger 2,000 and 3,000-piece jigsaws, and ones featuring maps of the world, or places of significance.

To find out how to donate unwanted jigsaws, Lego and other games to Support Dogs, please email [email protected].