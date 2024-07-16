Join in: seven ‘Days of Action’ to help clean up Bradford, Keighley and Huddersfield

Housing provider Incommunities has announced a series of 'Days of Action' to help clean up local areas.

The seven Days of Action will see Incommunities teaming up with local residents to undertake activities like litter picking, painting, and planting shrubs.

Colleagues from Bradford Council, Kirklees Council and West Yorkshire Police will also be on hand to help at some of the days.

Four clean-ups will take place in Bradford, two in Keighley, and one in Huddersfield over the next three months. Everyone is welcome to join and will be equipped with litter pickers, bags, and gloves.

The first event is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, 10am to 2pm, in West Bowling, Bradford with the support of local volunteers and Bradford Council.

Lindsey Roche, Head of Neighbourhood Management at Incommunities, said: "Incommunities is committed to creating a better living environment for all our customers and these days target issues they have raised.

“We’ve organised days like this before and had a great response. They’re a real opportunity for us to come together with the community, our partners and make a tangible difference in our neighbourhoods. We’re grateful for everyone’s support.

“We encourage everyone to join us and help keep our areas clean. People are welcome to join for any amount of time they can spare, even if it is just for ten minutes.”

Cllr Kamran Hussain, Bradford Council’s Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhoods and Community Safety, said: “This kind of joint community action is very effective in pulling people together to achieve a lot in just one day. I hope people will support it and lend a hand.”

Sergeant Mark Hughes, of Bradford East Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are pleased to be working with the local community, Incommunities and the council supporting the upcoming partnership work across Bradford District.

“Neighbourhood officers are planning to be in attendance at one of these days of action to speak with residents, conduct crime surveys, visit local schools and carry out proactive patrols, including a Speed Watch operation. We would encourage people to come along and get involved to make some positive changes for the area.”

For more information, contact Incommunities via social media or call 0330 175 9540. Days may be rescheduled at short notice due to weather and any changes will be shared on Incommunities’ social media channels.

Full schedule of events

Date: Thursday, July 18

Time: 10am to 2pm

Location: Car park on Woodroyd Road, West Bowling, Bradford, BD5 8EN

Details: Weeding, planting, litter picking, jet washing walls and paths, removing large rubbish items. Colleagues from Bradford Council will be coming to help out.

Date: Thursday, August 8

Time: 9.30am to 2.30pm

Location: Parkwood Rise: meet outside Block 1 – 8 Parkwood Rise, Keighley, BD22 4RD

Details: Litter picking, cutting back overgrowth, removing fly tipping, deep cleaning communal areas.

Date: Thursday, August 29

Time: 9.30am to 2.30pm

Location: Harewood Road/Rise: meet outside Block 58 – 72 Harewood Road, Keighley, BD22 7NW

Details: Litter picking, cutting back overgrowth, removing fly tipping, deep cleaning communal areas.

Date: Tuesday, September 10

Time: 9.30am to 1pm

Location: Holroyd Court, Aygill Ave, Bradford, BD9 6JL

Details: Litter picking, removing larger bulky waste around Walden & Lynfield Drive, Emerson Avenue, Northdean House.

Date: Wednesday, September 25

Time: 9.30am to 1pm

Location: Field at back of Edge End Road/Boltby Lane, Buttershaw, BD6 2BE

Details: The focus of the day will be to remove rubbish and litter from the field. The teams from Incommunities will cut the grass and hedges and will share information about preventing flytipping.

Date: Wednesday, October 2

Time: 9.30am to 1pm

Location: Grassed area in front of 74-120 Central Avenue, Bradford, BD18 3RN

Details: Will focus on the areas around Central Avenue, Manor Lane and Wycliffe Gardens in Shipley Town Centre. Group litter pick, cleanup of communal grounds, planting bulbs, shrubs, and fruit trees. Partners from Bradford Council and West Yorkshire Police will be in attendance and will help to assist us on the day.

Date: Wednesday, October 9

Time: 10am to 12.30pm

Location: 18 Jade Place, Fartown, Huddersfield, HD2 1BE

