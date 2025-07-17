Join our summer holiday fun activities at Brigg Garden Centre

Brigg Garden Centre is excited to announce the return of its popular Kids Weeks this summer. With the school holidays just around the corner, families are looking for fun ways to keep the kids busy, and our Summer Kids Weeks are the perfect solution.

Visit the garden centre and Little Bugs Soft Play for an exciting lineup of themed activity weeks for children this summer, running from July 22nd to August 28th. Each week features a variety of engaging and creative activities designed to inspire young explorers and makers, whatever their interests.

The exciting events in store include:

On the Farm (July 22nd–24th): Kick things off by making finger puppets, animal hands, face masks, and diving into some messy play.

Jungle Week (July 29th–31st): Get wild with paper plate snakes, colourful parrot crafts, and plenty of animal-themed fun.

Under the Sea (August 5th–7th): Craft octopuses, jellyfish, and sharks while exploring life beneath the waves.

Once Upon a Time (August 12th–14th): Let young imaginations soar with fire-breathing dragon creations and paper plate dragons.

How Does Your Garden Grow? (August 19th–21st): Dig into nature-inspired activities like making carrot hands, watering can craft, and planting lettuce.

To wrap up the summer in style, don’t miss our special Teddy Bear Picnic on August 28th, from 12pm to 12.30pm! Bring your favourite teddy, tuck into a picnic (picnic bags available for £5.49), and enjoy bear-themed crafts, games, and, of course, some delightfully messy play.

All sessions run Tuesday to Thursday, from 10am to 3pm, and there’s something for every age group.

Libby Stubbs, Marketing and Communications Coordinator, said: “The Summer Kids Weeks are one of our favourite times of the year. We’ve planned a great variety of activities that will keep children entertained and spark their creativity throughout the holidays. It’s also a chance for parents to relax, knowing their children are safe and happy. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone and making this summer holiday a fun one for the whole family.”