Join Woodcraft folk for 'Camps for All' this autumn in Todmorden!

This autumn half term, youth organisation Woodcraft Folk are organising an exciting adventurous residential in the South Pennines for young people aged 10-15 as part of their ‘Camps for All’ initiative!

Woodcraft Folk’s ‘Camps for All’ programme has seen the youth charity hosting adventurous residentials at venues across the UK since 2021. The camps are growing in popularity with previous residentials often selling out. The events offer the perfect opportunity for the young attendees to get outdoors and try exciting experiences and bushcraft activities they often don’t get the chance to do.

For their next Camps for All event, Woodcraft Folk are inviting young people aged 10-15 years to join them in Todmorden at their idyllic Height Gate Camping Barn; a hidden gem of a location perfect for exploring the great outdoors. The site offers a unique outdoor experience and provides a great base for outdoor residential education for youth groups, schools, public sector and voluntary organisations and companies throughout the year. The camp runs from 25-27 October during half-term. The centre has undergone a revamp earlier this year and is ready to welcome guests!

Woodcraft Folk is a movement for children and young people, open to everyone. The youth organisation offers a place where children grow in confidence, learn about the world, build lasting friendships and start to understand how to value the planet and each other.

Camps For All participants cooking marshmallows over the campfire

Project Manager, Lauren Karstadt at Woodcraft Folk says:

“Our Camps for All events are a great opportunity for young people to connect with the outdoors, develop skills, build confidence, take part in workshops and try new experiences. They’ll be leaving with memories to last a lifetime! Many children don’t have access to the outdoors and our Camps for All events provide the perfect opportunity for them to get close to nature as well as learn new skills and make friends.”

The camp will be led by Woodcraft Folk’s experienced staff and volunteers where attendees will explore the centre’s surrounding areas of natural beauty, play co-operative games, take part in educational workshops on topics such as children’s rights and climate action, enjoy adventurous activities as well as spending evenings chilling around the campfire toasting marshmallows and star gazing.

The charity are currently running a special offer for non members who book onto the camp which includes an annual subscription to Woodcraft Folk’s recently launched Voyagers Membership. The membership subscription will include a welcome pack of goodies including an Activity guide of 40+ activities to try at home, stickers, a badge, branded stationery, water bottle and special invites to Woodcraft Folk member events! Current Woodcraft Folk members who book onto the residential will receive a discount.

The price for members is £75 and for non members it is £100. The fee covers accommodation, food and activities for the full weekend.

Booking closes when spaces are filled so book soon to avoid disappointment.

Don't miss out! Find out more and register your interest in the Yorkshire camp at https://woodcraft.org.uk/projects-campaigns/camps-for-all

If you can’t make the camp dates, check out Woodcraft Folk’s website for other ways to get involved at https://woodcraft.org.uk/ Woodcraft Folk run camps, local groups and events for all ages throughout the year and next year, will be celebrating 100 years of service to children and young people.