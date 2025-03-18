Joint birthday celebration at Knaresborough care home

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 18th Mar 2025, 11:28 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 09:32 BST
Three Residents all celebrated their 211 year joint birthday on 17 March

Jean, Ken and Cathy, residents at Thistle Hill care home in Knaresborough had a joint celebration with friends and family attending.

The home held a combined birthday party for Jean, Ken and Cathy and there was a huge birthday cake in honour of their coincidental 211 year birthdays.

General Manager at Thistle Hill care home, said: “It is wonderful to be able to celebrate this occasion with these residents who love life and enjoy having fun.”

Thistle Hill care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Thistle Hill provides nursing care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

