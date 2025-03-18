Joint birthday celebration at Knaresborough care home

Birthday Celebrations

Three Residents all celebrated their 211 year joint birthday on 17 March

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean, Ken and Cathy, residents at Thistle Hill care home in Knaresborough had a joint celebration with friends and family attending.

The home held a combined birthday party for Jean, Ken and Cathy and there was a huge birthday cake in honour of their coincidental 211 year birthdays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Manager at Thistle Hill care home, said: “It is wonderful to be able to celebrate this occasion with these residents who love life and enjoy having fun.”

Happy Birthday