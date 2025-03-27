Jump into Gravity Castleford – the ultimate party destination!

Searching for a standout spring party venue? April is the perfect time to host an unforgettable party, and Gravity offers excitement for all ages. Whether it’s a birthday bash, a get-together with friends or a special celebration, Gravity delivers an exceptional indoor experience with expert party hosts and thrilling entertainment, no matter what the weather has instore.

Gravity Active Parties

Jump into excitement with a Gravity Active Party. Ideal for energetic kids and the young-at-heart, these celebrations feature trampoline and climbing wall sessions, (selected sites only) fun-packed games, delicious food, and a private party area. With a dedicated party host taking care of every detail, you can sit back and enjoy a hassle-free party experience.

Parties at Gravity MAX Castleford

E-Karting at Gravity MAX Castleford

Take your child’s party celebrations to the next level at Gravity MAX Castleford and be the talk of the playground. Featuring high-octane activities such as all-electric go-karting that tests your skills, reflexes and nerve; and immersive Gamebox, where you will be transported into digital realms, using cutting-edge technology. A MAX party is perfect for those seeking an unforgettable adventure. With a personal party host and an electrifying atmosphere, there’s no better way to mark a special occasion.

Whether you’re entertaining kids, teenagers, or adults, Gravity all-weather venues guarantee non-stop fun, rain or shine.

For more information or to book your party, visit www.gravity-global.com.

