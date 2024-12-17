Jumper joy at local care home raises funds for charity

Residents and staff at Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar are helping to make the world a better place by wearing a festival jumper on Thursday 15th December in aid of Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day.

All residents and staff at Leeming Bar Grange have been encouraged to buy, borrow or decorate their own special Christmas jumpers and donate to Save the Children. Some of the residents have been very creative and decorated their own glitzy knitwear with tinsel, stars, baubles and snowflakes

Katheryn Billett, General Manager, said: “Today has been a whole lot of fun with some of the most outlandish Christmas jumpers I have ever seen! This event has really showcased the creativity and fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff. We are proud to take part in Christmas Jumper Day and show our support for Save the Children.”

Christmas Jumper Day at Leeming Bar Grange