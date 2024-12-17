Jumper joy at local care home raises funds for charity

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 17th Dec 2024, 13:30 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 14:44 BST
Residents and staff at Leeming Bar Grange in Leeming Bar are helping to make the world a better place by wearing a festival jumper on Thursday 15th December in aid of Save the Children’s annual fundraising event, Christmas Jumper Day.

All residents and staff at Leeming Bar Grange have been encouraged to buy, borrow or decorate their own special Christmas jumpers and donate to Save the Children. Some of the residents have been very creative and decorated their own glitzy knitwear with tinsel, stars, baubles and snowflakes

Katheryn Billett, General Manager, said: “Today has been a whole lot of fun with some of the most outlandish Christmas jumpers I have ever seen! This event has really showcased the creativity and fun-loving spirit of all our residents and staff. We are proud to take part in Christmas Jumper Day and show our support for Save the Children.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Christmas Jumper Day at Leeming Bar Grangeplaceholder image
Christmas Jumper Day at Leeming Bar Grange

Leeming Bar Grange is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides dementia, residential care, long term and respite care.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice