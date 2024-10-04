Junction 32 set to host amazing family fun events this October half term

Yorkshire’s leading outlet shopping destination, Junction 32, has announced an exciting lineup of events and activities this October half term, promising fun for the whole family courtesy of a range of brilliant local charities and community groups.

The event lineup includes live music performances, a host of Halloween festivities including a ghost hunt, special visits from local emergency service teams and much more, ensuring there's plenty to keep families entertained throughout the half term break.

On Thursday 31st October, visitors to the centre will be able to partake in a whole host of activities, from soft toy tombolas and raffles to face painting and children’s craft tables.

For those in the spooky mood, there will be a pumpkin carving competition located within Junction 32’s retailers and a ghost hunt for added entertainment, alongside special prizes up for grabs. The ghost hunt will see a spooky spectre placed in stores around the centre, along with a letter and a number – visitors simply need to unscramble the letters and add up the number to be in with the chance of winning a Halloween-themed gift. The event will be supporting Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, helping to support vital care to children and families across Yorkshire.

On Friday 1st November, Junction 32 will champion 50 years of Victim Support, the local charity which offers free and confidential guidance to people who have been affected by crime in Yorkshire. Local charities, community groups and services are set to visit, including visits from Yorkshire police and fire teams, providing the perfect opportunity to educate your little ones. What’s more, visitors can expect live music from Roots Rock Reggie who will be performing a whole host of genres including soul, reggae and all your favourite Disney hits.

On Monday 28th October at 2pm, the Featherstone Rovers All Star Dance Academy will perform at Junction 32 to fundraise for their new costumes, while rounding off half term, the Yorkshire Air Ambulance team will be onsite to raise support for their lifesaving service on Wednesday 30th October.