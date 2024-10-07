KACCL 2024 brings businesses together to make a difference for young people

Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch (KACCL) is back for another unforgettable afternoon of fundraising, food, and entertainment to support two incredible local charities – Project Youth Cancer and Fresh Futures.

The annual event takes place on Thursday, 5 December 2024, 11.15am - 3.30pm at Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, Huddersfield, followed by post lunch drinks and entertainment.

This year’s event promises to be as inspiring as ever, with local business leaders and community champions coming together to raise vital funds for essential youth charities.

Attendees can look forward to a three course lunch, drinks reception, exciting charity auction, and live entertainment.

Halifax comedian Pete Emmett will return as the MC, bringing his signature wit and humour to keep the afternoon lively and engaging.

Pete is well known for his energetic hosting style and has become a favourite at KACCL, making sure guests are entertained from start to finish.

The event will see live performances by Orange Box Choir which is part of the Square Chapel Arts Centre community outreach programme. The choir was set up from the funds raised by the second KACCL event in 2017 and has performed at KACCL ever since.

Steve Crowther, Chair of the KACCL Committee, said: “We are thrilled to be hosting another KACCL event and are excited to welcome everyone to what promises to be an amazing afternoon.

“Both Project Youth Cancer and Fresh Futures provide vital services for young people in our community, and we’re incredibly proud to be supporting them this year.

“Together we can make a real difference and help them continue their invaluable work.”

Project Youth Cancer (formerly Laura Crane Youth Cancer Trust) funds research into cancers that specifically affect young people.

They support young cancer patients and survivors with tailored therapies to help them face the challenges of treatment and life beyond, ensuring no one faces their future alone.

Helen Mervill, Head of Operations at Project Youth Cancer, said: “The support from KACCL and local businesses is invaluable. The funds raised will go directly towards helping young people facing the cruel challenges of cancer, at a time in their lives when the future should be exciting and full of potential, not darkened by uncertainty and fear.

“Together we can give them the care, hope, and future they deserve.”

Fresh Futures is a local charity that supports vulnerable and disadvantaged young people and their families across Kirklees and the surrounding areas.

Their mission is to “Improve Lives and Inspire Change” through their four key pillars – education, health and wellbeing, employability and skills, and relationships.

Katie Shephard, Head of Income and Partnerships at Fresh Futures, added: “KACCL’s support will enable us to continue our work with children and young people who are facing significant challenges. Whether it’s helping them achieve in education, build life skills or improve their mental and physical wellbeing, the funds raised will have a lasting impact on their futures.”

Tickets are priced at £60 per person, with tables accommodating 10-12 guests. KACCL urges people to book early by emailing [email protected] to avoid disappointment.

For those unable to attend, there are plenty of ways to support. KACCL is seeking raffle and auction donations, which in previous years have included entertainment tickets, high end gadgets, pamper packages, and exclusive sports events.

The charity event is made possible by the KACCL organising committee, comprised of businesses from Kirklees and Calderdale including Crowther Chartered Accountants, Founding Member of KACCL Tracy Sheldon, Stafflex, Chadwick Lawrence and Cedar Court Hotels, as well as new members Digital Renovators and Sophie Seddon PR.

Since 2016, KACCL has raised over £165,000 for local charities and is counting on the continued generosity of local businesses to make this year’s event another resounding success.