Keepers Help Endangered Asian Elephants Beat the UK Heatwave at Woburn Safari Park

Endangered Asian Elephants taking a trip to their very own private swimming pool

Keepers at Woburn Safari Park have been helping female Asian elephants Chandrika, Damini and Tarli beat the UK heatwave this week, with a trip to their very own private swimming pool.

Drakeloe lake on the Woburn Estate provides a great swimming spot for these elephants, nestled in the hundreds of acres of secluded woodland surrounding the safari park. The dedicated elephant team walked with the trio through the forest before the elephants took a refreshing dip in the water to beat the heat.

