Keepmoat reveals plans to deliver £40 million investment at disused land in Doncaster
Keepmoat purchased the land from Doncaster Council as part of its wider aim to create more homes for the area and will work in partnership with other developers to deliver a range of high-quality, multi-tenure houses.
Of the 310 new homes to be built, 132 houses will be delivered on the acquired southern parcel of land on the development, with 30 being sold as affordable housing for delivery by Yorkshire Housing, Doncaster Council and Highstone Homes.
The further 178 homes are planned to be delivered by the top 10 housebuilder on the northern parcel of land on the same site, which is currently subject to planning via the council.
Daniel Crew, Managing Director at Keepmoat Yorkshire East, said: “It has been brilliant to complete the deal with the council and acquire the new land within the Yorkshire East region.
“The development is located just four miles from Doncaster town centre and is in easy reach of Thorne, Scunthorpe and Sheffield, which is an ideal location for those commuting to work.
“We’re looking forward to working alongside our partners to deliver new homes in Doncaster, as we continue to build on our successful partnerships in the region to provide new homes for local people while transforming disused land into a desirable, thriving community to enjoy in years to come.”
Glyn Jones, Deputy Mayor and Portfolio Holder for Housing and Business, commented: “A lot of hard work has gone into increasing the open space and habitat provision for this housing development, above and beyond the normal standards. This will make it a great place to live and I’m very pleased to see this housing development commence on site”
