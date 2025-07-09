Keighley-based Stell Cardboard Tubes and Cores raises over £3.8K for local charities

Keighley-based Stell recently held their annual Stell Family Fun Day and participated in the 2025 Bradford Dragon Boat Race, as part of their fundraising activity in support of local charities Dementia Friendly Keighley and Airedale Hospital Charities.

The fundraising activity raised over £3,800 for two vital local charities, as part of Stell’s ongoing commitment to giving back to their local community.

The Fun Day, held at Cougar Park in Keighley, began with an 11-a-side football match, with leading Keighley-based supplier of furniture cushion and foam conversion products, Fibreline Ltd.

Facing off in the Royd Ings Cup, the match ended in a draw after 90 minutes, and Fibreline pipped Stell to the post and took home the trophy, aptly decorated by both companies, including tubes, foam & feathers.

Team Fibreline Ltd at Stell's Family Fun Day 2025

Over 200 people showed their support throughout the fun day, including families and friends of both companies, enjoying stalls, inflatables, a BBQ and drinks in the summer sunshine.

Both companies also participated in the annual Bradford Dragon Boat race at Roberts Park in Saltaire on 28th June, with the two going head-to-head on the water.

Out of 19 participating teams Fibreline finished 8th, with Stell making it to the final, finishing in 3rd place overall.

Sam Stell, director at Stell, commented: “At Stell, we always look forward to our annual family fun day and the dragon boat race. It’s become a tradition for us to use these events to give back to our local community and fundraise for vital local charities.

Team Stell and Team Fibreline Ltd competing in Bradford Dragon Boat Race 2025