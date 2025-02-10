Keighley man gets on his marks to run Paris Marathon for Sue Ryder

Tom Baker, a 27-year-old resident of Keighley, is set to run the iconic Paris Marathon to raise vital funds for national healthcare and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder.

Tom decided to lace his trainers and take on a marathon in 2025 after seeing first-hand the exceptional care and support the team at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice provide.

Tom said: "My great grandad spent his final days at the hospice a few years ago, and my girlfriend’s mother, Nina King, received exceptional care from Sue Ryder before she passed away six years ago.

"My girlfriend, Tahani, has always spoken so highly of Sue Ryder and the support they gave her and her family during such a difficult time. Hearing about her experience made me want to give back to them."

Tom with the team at Sue Ryder

Tom’s decision to run the Paris Marathon stems from both the challenge and the unique experience it offers. He said: "I chose the Paris Marathon because it’s a fast and flat course, but also because it’s quite unique. For my first marathon, it’ll be pretty special to run it surrounded by so many iconic landmarks.”

Reflecting on his training journey, Tom shared: "Training had been going so well up until a few weeks ago when I was struck down with a cold! Up until then, I had been smashing it and really enjoying it." Despite this setback, Tom remains motivated thanks to the unwavering support of his girlfriend Tahani, family, and friends. "Tahani is really proud of me and is amazing at encouraging me to complete my runs. I can tell it means a lot to her what I am doing for Sue Ryder."

Tom also highlights the special moments during his training, such as his birthday run. "I took it upon myself to do a birthday run of 27km for my 27th to help boost my Paris Marathon fundraising," he said. "It was a team effort as I was supported by Tahani, as well as friends who joined me on the run. Making it extra special was being joined by Martin and Laura, who will also be running Paris for the hospice in April. We all hope to raise as much as we can for this amazing charity."

Tom has been inspired by the outpouring of support and stories from his community. "I have been blown away by the amount of people who have shared their stories with me about Sue Ryder, even friends I haven’t spoken to in a while. It’s inspiring and has made me realise how many people have been supported by Sue Ryder," he said.

Tom’s goal is to raise £1,000 for Sue Ryder. "I just want to say thank you to all my friends and family for supporting me and pushing me during times when I have struggled. I’m excited to see what the big day brings," he said.

Adam Brunskill, Community Fundraiser at Sue Ryder, said, "We are deeply moved by Tom’s determination to support our hospice. His efforts will help us continue providing compassionate care to those in their final days, as well as much-needed support for their families. We are incredibly grateful for his dedication and can't wait to see how he gets on!"