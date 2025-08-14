Keighley men ‘step up’ to trek 126km across Ireland for Sue Ryder

A Keighley man is getting ready to walk 126km across Ireland alongside five friends – raising money for both Sue Ryder and Cancer Research UK.

Niall Moran, 39, was inspired to take on the challenge following his dad’s bladder cancer diagnosis in January last year. Niall will be setting off from Achill Island next week, aiming to reach Ballina - his dad’s hometown - by Sunday evening. The group has already raised over £6,000 for both charities, with donations continuing to come in.

Niall said: “A lad I work with suggested we raise some money for Cancer Research UK, and the more people got involved, we decided to raise money for more charities.

“Members of the group have had people cared for at Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice, and the work they do to support people with life limiting conditions is incredible. It felt like a fitting choice to give back to the hospice in our community.”

Niall with friends and family, some of whom will be walking with him

Niall initially planned to walk solo along the Leeds Liverpool canal but was overwhelmed when friends stepped in to support him. “The more people that got involved and supported, the more I thought ‘let’s go as big as we can’. With six of us, we’ll be able to get through the Ireland hike together.”

His dad, David Moran, 65, will be at the finish line. “He’s proud as punch. He can’t believe the support. We’re a quiet family and seeing the support that’s come through, he’s overwhelmed,” said Niall. “For a man that doesn’t shut up, you can’t get much out of him at the moment. People he’s never met before are supporting. He wants to meet them all to say thank you.”

The walk will be physically demanding, but Niall says it’s nothing compared to what his dad is facing. “My dad’s doing treatment for months, years. I’ll take four days of pain. He’s getting the short end of the straw. I just want to do anything I can to support.”

Training has involved weekly walks, and a lot of blister plasters. “A bit of prep has been needed,” said Niall. “There’s been a lot of sore feet and legs, so I think we are ready for what is to come.”

Even accommodation providers have chipped in. “We told the hotels we’re staying at what we’re doing, and one gave us our accommodation for free. Instead of taking the money back, we’re donating it straight into the pot.”

So far, the group has raised over £6,000. “We’ve had incredible support. A bit of social media and word of mouth - the generosity has been amazing,” said Niall.

Niall hopes the walk will raise awareness as well as funds. “I hope this challenge makes more people think about giving to Sue Ryder Manorlands Hospice. They rely on fundraising to be able to provide the care they give.

“For me personally, it’s been great to see how generous people are and how they rally around you. I’ve realised how much people care.”