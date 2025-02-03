Keighley Salvation Army offers up warm space and low cost extra clothing

The Salvation Army in Keighley is offering a warm space and clothing like jumpers, hats and thermals, as temperatures continue to remain close to freezing and people struggle with the cost of heating their homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The church and charity in High Street has noticed an increase in the amount of people coming through the doors requesting warm clothing, blankets and sleeping bags because of the brutally cold weather experienced over the last few weeks.

Keighley Salvation Army operates as a warm space, running a café on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10am and 2.30pm. They also have a charity shop with warm clothing, blankets and sleeping bags available at a low cost or for a donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keighley Salvation Army leader Major Imogen Stewart said: “We have noticed that we have more people coming to us wanting duvets and extra clothes which shows how much they are struggling.

Major Imogen Stewart

“Although referrals to our food bank remain consistently high with around 50 food parcels being given out each week, it is the rise in people coming and saying ‘actually I don’t need food, but do you have any blankets’ which shows that they are prioritising keeping warm.

“We’ve had spells of really cold weather this winter and the next couple of weeks it’s not getting any warmer. People are thinking how can I survive? What can I do to keep warm and survive the day without the money or the means?

"People are afraid to put their heating on because of the cost so it’s about putting more layers on, jumpers, blankets, hats and gloves, and getting into bed early as it’s the warmest place to be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Major Imogen said Keighley Salvation Army is here to help people this winter and encouraged people to get in touch if they are struggling.

Keighley Salvation Army offers warm food

She added: “Our warm space and café is a friendly environment offering hot drinks, food and someone to talk to as well as a space where you can be in the warmth without having to put your own heating on for a few hours.

"We can also help signpost to services if you need help with something else. Our charity shop is open to provide extra clothing at low cost or a small donation if you can afford it so please don’t be afraid to ask if you need help.”