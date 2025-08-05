Keighley Salvation Army’s cookery class welcomes MP

It was a piece of cake for Keighley and Ilkley MP Robbie Moore who took part in The Salvation Army’s cookery course during a visit to the church and charity.

As it marks its first birthday, 180 people have completed the Victory Programme, a free six-week course which teaches people how to cook meals on a budget, fostering friendship and building confidence along the way.

Mr Moore, who is also the Shadow Minister for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, attended a session at the church and community centre in High Street, and rose to the challenge - donning an apron and baking a chocolate cake while he spoke to participants, volunteers, church leader Major Imogen Stewart and Victory Programme Co-ordinator Rachel Rowe.

Major Imogen said: “It was great to welcome Robbie to Keighley Salvation Army, where he really got stuck in with the baking, took the time to listen to people speak about the issues they are facing and what The Salvation Army are doing to support them.

Robbie Moore MP baking at Keighley Salvation Army

“Our Victory Programme has been transformational – equipping people with the skills they need to help them move forward in life. We’ve been delighted to see some participants enrol at college because they felt so inspired, and to welcome many back through our doors as volunteers.”

Mr Moore said: “It was so good to visit The Salvation Army in Keighley to meet with Imogen, Rachel and the team, and see their cookery programme in action. It’s a fantastic course, providing participants with confidence, cooking and budgeting skills, and is a great way for those who attend to meet new people. It was brilliant to have a chat with all who attended, to speak about their current circumstances and to talk through any challenges they may be facing.

“Imogen and her team at The Salvation Army do an incredible job in supporting, assisting, helping and guiding many people from across Keighley and our wider area, and I am ever indebted and grateful for all they do. They are true heroes.”

The Victory Programme focuses on a different one pot meal each week, within a £5 budget and typically using ingredients that can be found in a food parcel.

MP Robbie Moore at Keighley Salvation Army's Victory Programme

They have cooked chicken and dumplings, sausage casserole, corn beef hash and a ‘fakeaway’ Chinese chicken curry, with the last two sessions focused on baking as a treat.

Rachel said: “It is about teaching people to budget and cook for themselves, but it’s not just about the cooking, you see people blossom and their confidence grow. By the end of the sessions the participants are all best mates, laughing, joking, and teaching each other.”

Jovan, 21, came to the course after he attended Keighley food bank. He said: “This has helped me after a tough few years. It’s something productive and it gets me out of the house. There’s nothing worse than sitting in the house all day feeling sorry for yourself, that destroys you.

"The first session was the first time I’d really been around people in a long time so it felt strange and I didn’t want to come back, but then it was like a light flicked on, and here I am seven weeks later. I dread to think where I’d be without the support I’ve had at The Salvation Army.”

Matthew, 39, who did the course and now volunteers at The Salvation Army and plans to use his skills to cook a meal for people who are rough sleeping, said: “I loved doing the course. I came because I wanted to meet new people and it’s the best thing I did.

"Rachel is a really good teacher. Before I would not have come into a place like this, my anxiety was through the roof, but now I come in all the time and I volunteer at the food bank. I’ve come on so much and it’s all to do with this place.”

The course is supported by Keighley Healthy Living, Asda, Keighley Lions Club, and donations from members of the public.

