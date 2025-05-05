Kex Gill: Costs rocket in North Yorkshire highways project as extra £11.7m sought

Costs have rocketed over a £70m highways project in North Yorkshire as councillors are asked to set aside an extra £11.7m and with warnings that more will be needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Essential work is under way to bypass a section of the A59 near Blubberhouses, which has closed repeatedly over the years due to a series of landslips.

Known as the Kex Gill realignment, this is the biggest highways project in the history of the council and it is hoped the new four kilometre stretch of road can still reopen by next spring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But North Yorkshire Council's executive has now been told that costs have risen due to "unforeseen changes".

Aerial shot of Kex Gill

Councillors are to be asked to consider a bid for more funding next Tuesday, with an additional contingency budget also sought for "likely further costs in the future".

If agreed, it means the budget would stand at £82.5m - plus extra for contingencies.

Coun Keane Duncan, executive member for highways, said there have been 15 road closures here since 2000, costing over £6m to repair and causing misery for communities and road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without the new bypass, there is a significant risk of further costly and disruptive closures, that could ultimately threaten the road’s long-term future," he said.

“This will require extra investment to cover additional costs relating to factors that could not have been foreseen and that are outside of the council’s control."

Among costs listed by contractor John Sisk & Son is the removal and disposal of 200,000 tonnes of material from the site, which is more than expected.

Then design and labour costs as a result of changing from a piling to earthworks solution, as well as costs caused by funding delays from the Department for Transport.

A decision is set to be made next Tuesday, May 13.