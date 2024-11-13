Kindness is contagious at local care home

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Meadowbeck care home in Osbaldwick, York had a wonderful time feeling the love on World Kindness Day, which took place on November 13.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The staff and residents got into the spirit of the day, making lots of kind gestures, such as gifting lavender bags to sixth form students of Archbishops Holgate school, as well as to their loved ones and staff, paying compliments to each other, eating lunch with someone new, holding the door open for those behind you. They proved that being kind to each other really does make the world a better place.

We also made-up hampers and delivered to our surrounding local churches to help towards their weekly community events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrated annually on November 13, World Kindness Day focuses on the idea of people being nicer towards each other for the day by carrying out simple acts of kindness for someone else. The day’s ultimate goal is to increase the value that we as a society place on kindness and to make it a bigger part of our daily lives.

Meadowbeck2

General Manager, Annaliza Kemp, said: “As a care home, it is our duty to cultivate a kind and nurturing environment 100% of the time, but it was great to see residents really getting into the spirit of things and going out of their way to help each other out. We all really liked making up the scented lavender bags and hampers – it was such a simple, yet effective way to make others happy at the home.”

Carol, a resident at Meadowbeck Care Home, said: “Being kind to people aren’t hard, but it was really nice to see others being extra kind and making little gestures to put a smile on peoples’ faces, seeing how all the friendly locals appreciated the kind gesture, just the simple act of paying someone a compliment can really make their day.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad