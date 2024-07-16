King's Award: Leeds digital agency founder attends royal ceremony hosted by His Majesty The King

Ashley Bolser, founder and managing director of leading digital agency, Bolser, last week attended the King’s Award for Enterprise reception, hosted by His Majesty King Charles III at Windsor Castle. The Leeds-based digital agency was awarded within the ‘international trade’ category in May 2024.

Bolser, who hails from Ilkley in West Yorkshire, was joined by leading innovators and entrepreneurs in international trade, innovation, sustainable development and social mobility – the four award categories. This year, 252 UK businesses were recognised, earning the right to use the King’s Award for Enterprise emblem.

The programme, now in its 58th year, is the most prestigious business award in the country and is widely considered a ‘knighthood’ of the business world.

Commenting on the ceremony, Ashley Bolser, says: “It’s been a great honour for us, as a company, to receive a King’s Award, especially so as we are one of only a handful of digital agencies to have ever won. Receiving special thanks in person from the King at Windsor Castle was a particularly proud moment and hit home all that we’ve achieved.”