Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch (KACCL 2024) raises £30,000 for local youth charities

Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch (KACCL) brought together over 200 local business leaders and community members for fundraising, entertainment and generosity.

With a goal to support two vital local charities, Project Youth Cancer and Fresh Futures, this year’s event successfully matched last year’s total, raising an impressive £30,000 to help improve the lives of young people across the region.

Hosted at Huddersfield’s Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, by the lively Halifax comedian Pete Emmett the event featured a three-course lunch, charity auction, magicians, and moving performances by Outside the Box’s Orange Box Choir.

Steve Crowther, Chair of KACCL, said: “KACCL continues to demonstrate the incredible power of local businesses and communities coming together for a common cause.

KACCL 2024 Committee: Back row from left to right, Chadwick Lawrence, Crowther Chartered Accountants, Tracy Sheldon, Digital Renovators, Sophie Seddon PR, Cedar Court Hotels and Stafflex.

“The funds raised will make a tangible difference to young lives, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who supported the event – our sponsors, attendees, and the committee who made it all possible.

“Events like this remind us not to take life for granted and to extend a hand to those in need.”

The choir’s emotional performance left a lasting impression on attendees, with many describing them as the ‘star of the show’.

Project Youth Cancer helps young patients undergoing cancer treatment, providing resources such as customised masks featuring beloved characters like Spider-Man.

Helen Mervill, head of operations at Project Youth Cancer, shared how one young beneficiary found the strength to face treatment as his beloved hero thanks to a customised mask.

The touching example highlights the profound impact of KACCL’s support, bringing comfort and courage to young patients during their most challenging times.

Helen said: “The overwhelming generosity of KACCL and its supporters enables us to bring light to young people during the darkest times.

“Small gestures, like a superhero mask, can make all the difference to a young person undergoing treatment.”

Fresh Futures, which supports vulnerable young people and their families across Kirklees, shared their gratitude for the funds raised.

Katie Shephard, head of income and partnerships, said: “The response has been overwhelming. These funds will allow us to continue to improve lives and inspire change through education and skills-building initiatives.

Since its inception in 2016, KACCL has raised over £195,000 for local causes.

The event’s success is thanks to the dedication of the KACCL committee - comprised of businesses from Kirklees and Calderdale, including Crowther Chartered Accountants, founding member of KACCL Tracy Sheldon, Stafflex, Chadwick Lawrence, Cedar Court Hotels, Digital Renovators and Sophie Seddon PR – as well as sponsors and local businesses.

Photography was provided by Steve Eckersall at Studio 3000, while videography was captured by Caroline Openshaw of Creative Lens.

Kirklees and Calderdale Charity Lunch (KACCL) is an annual fundraising event run by volunteers, primarily local businesses, to support organisations working with young people across the region.