Laisterdyke learners set for success after GCSE results day
Amongst the many pupils celebrating today is high-achiever Fatima Imran who was delighted to achieve a haul of top grades. Having joined the school in 2022 from Pakistan, she has overcome the challenge of moving to a new country and learning English, and walks away with a grade 9 (the highest possible grade) in English Literature and grade 8 in English Language.
After achieving an impressive set of GCSE results including three grade 9s and a Level 2 Merit in Business, Kormal Faisal is looking forward to studying A levels in Biology, Chemistry and Classic Civilisation at Greenhead College.
Pupil Faisal Iqbal has worked with unmatched tenacity to overcome a number of challenges and gain a fantastic set of results. Having seen his confidence levels improve, his dedication to his studies helped the determined pupil to achieve GCSE grades including 9s, 8s and 7s.
Hafeez Khan, Principal at Laisterdyke Leadership Academy, said: "Today, our pupils step into a world brimming with possibilities. Their journey through their GCSE and BTec studies has equipped them with valuable knowledge, skills and experiences that will serve them well in whatever path they choose to follow next. We are excited to see where their aspirations and ambitions will take them next."
Laisterdyke Leadership Academy is a secondary school academy for pupils aged 11-16 in Bradford. The school joined Star Academies, one of the UK’s leading multi-academy trusts, in April 2016.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.