Lamb adventure: Residents at Threshfield care home visited by lambs

Threshfield Court care centre, in Threshfield, was full of animal mischief recently when lambs Linda and Lucy came to visit the home. Residents were pleasantly surprised to see their new furry friends roaming around their lounge as local lambs paid a visit.

General Manager Stacey Nicolson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors. We knew that having the lambs here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Resident Bunny was very excited by the lambs: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

