Lamb adventure: Residents at Threshfield care home visited by lambs
General Manager Stacey Nicolson said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors. We knew that having the lambs here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.
"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”
Resident Bunny was very excited by the lambs: “As a child I used to love all the animals on the nearby farm. Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”
Threshfield Court care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Threshfield Court provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 57 residents from respite care to long term stays.