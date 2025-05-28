Landmark celebrations for local care home resident
Lilian was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received many warm wishes, gifts and flowers as well cards in recognition of her landmark 101st birthday. A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by local company “bears cakes and bakes”
Before moving to Mulberry Court, Lilian spent many years living and working out in Spain where her daughter still lives, while there she made many friends some of whom joined her for her special celebration.
The birthday girl, said “I cannot believe I have reached such a great age, it’s credit to everyone who looks after me here at Mulberry Court”.
Among those attending were friends John and Sylvia pictured with Lilian unfortunately her daughter was unable to travel due to personal circumstances but she rang her mum during the party.
John and Sylvia met and became friends with Lilian and her late husband Vic over in Spain some sixty plus years ago, and joined us for the afternoon with all Lilian’s resident friends. Speaking about her special birthday her friends remarked what a fabulous atmosphere and effort everyone had put into it for our dear friend Lilian’s birthday and it’s wonderful to be with her on this very special day to say just how proud she makes us feel.”
Rachael Moss General Manager of Barchester Mulberry Court added: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone. Lilian is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she continues into this next century.”
