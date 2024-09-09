Langlands Garden Centre in Shiptonthorpe has roared to success with two major fundraising events, raising an impressive £6700 for charity. The events, held in August and the beginning of September, showcased classic cars and sports vehicles, attracting hundreds of visitors from across the region and generating substantial donations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first event, the Weighton Wolds Rotary Club’s 10th Annual Charity Classic Car Show, took place over two days, August 25th and 26th. Featuring over 200 classic cars each day, the show provided a unique opportunity for visitors to admire vintage automobiles and meet with passionate car enthusiasts. The event raised a total of £5400 for York Against Cancer, a local charity that funds vital cancer services.

The second event, the Yorkshire Wolds Sports and Supercar Show was held on September 1st. This high-octane event showcased a stunning array of sports and supercars, drawing in crowds of car enthusiasts from across the region. The show raised £1300 for the British Heart Foundation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Ducker, Events Manager at British Garden Centres, expressed his delight at the success of both events: "We are thrilled to have hosted these two fantastic fundraising events. The support from the local community and beyond has been overwhelming. It's wonderful to see so many people come together to support such worthy causes."

Langlands Garden Centre raises £6700 from its annual car shows