Last chance to get 'Coldplay day tickets' at great early-bird value

Hull bus operator, Stagecoach East Midlands, has reminded people, going to next month’s Coldplay concerts in Hull, that the deadline to get an early-bird discount on travel, to and from the venue, is fast approaching.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East Midlands is offering special ‘Coldplay Day Tickets’ for just £6, if you buy on the Stagecoach App before July 31. After that date, the regular price will be £9.

Coldplay will play at Sewell Group Craven Park, in Hull, home of Hull KR, on Monday, August 18 and Tuesday, August 19 as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour – the only UK dates on their tour other than Wembley in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stagecoach are planning to operate buses to quickly and easily move concert-goers to and from the events.

Get to the concert by bus

A shuttle service “Yellow” will run between Hull Interchange and Preston Road for Sewell Group Craven Park, operating at frequent intervals between 3pm and 7pm. Then, following the event, from 10pm, the same service will take people back to Hull City Centre. More details will follow leading up to the event.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We always want to offer great value for an effortless way to get where you want to go, so I would encourage everyone, going to the concerts, to make sure you have the Stagecoach App and buy your travel tickets before the early-bird deadline.

“We always want to do the right thing to meet the travel needs of local people, so we will be pulling out all the stops to provide an outstanding service – and now is your opportunity to make sure that you can jump on board at the best value price.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad