Last few homes up for grabs at West Yorkshire housing development
In the bustling town of Garforth, 7.5 miles west of Leeds city centre, Charles Church’s Silverwood development has proven extremely popular with homebuyers.
Silverwood has a range of 3, 4, and 5-bedroom homes, all located just a short distance from Leeds and with excellent transport links to Leeds city centre, York and Sheffield.
This well-connected community has proven extremely popular with homebuyers, especially families and professionals looking for easy access to both urban and rural settings.
Residents will also enjoy easy access to shopping, dining, and leisure activities, making Silverwood an ideal location for those seeking modern living close to nature.
Lisa Jones, Sales Director at Charles Church West Yorkshire, commented on the limited availability: “We’re thrilled with the response to Silverwood, and it’s no surprise that we’re down to the final few homes. If you’re thinking about purchasing, now is the time to secure one of the last remaining properties.”
The final homes available at Silverwood are expected to be snapped up quickly, with prices starting from £282,950.
Each home in the development features spacious layouts, high-end finishes, and modern amenities that cater to the needs of homebuyers.
For more information or to arrange a visit, www.charleschurch.com/new-homes/west-yorkshire/silverwood