Leading modular manufacturer supports record number of students

Premier Modular, a leading offsite manufacturer, is celebrating a record-breaking year for providing hire buildings to the education sector, increasing its turnover threefold compared to the previous year.

During the 2023/4 period, the company has successfully supported nearly 5,700 students across the country through the provision of 22,500m2 of temporary classroom space.

This is the equivalent to the size of over 80 tennis courts across 20 schools, ranging from primary up to university, for up to three years.

Premier Modular has played a central role in helping schools and educational estates achieve their building improvement goals in line with the School Rebuilding Programme and in response to growing student intake numbers.

Premier Modular team completing orders in its factory.

Over the last academic year, the company provided over 120 standard classrooms and 70 specialist classrooms (a total of 1,300 modules), in addition to libraries and high specification SEND classrooms.

Each project was delivered in a matter of weeks, and the temporary classrooms ensured high quality environments that minimised disruption to student learning. With major works undertaken across estates, the rental buildings ensured that construction work didn’t disrupt day-to-day learning, improved safety outcomes and allowed the long-term works to continue uninterrupted.

Modular classrooms also play a crucial role in assisting schools to meet government-mandated sustainability goals.

Able to be re-used and repurposed once their initial use is complete, the buildings create a circular economy that minimises the embodied carbon of the education sector as a whole.

Mark Rooney, Rental Divisional Director, Premier Modular, said: “We’re extremely proud to have contributed to the learning experience of thousands of students over the last year.